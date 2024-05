Claim: A video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi claiming to show his support for rival party All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) by saying that Telangana would elect them to power during the Lok Sabha election instead of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is viral online.

Fact: BOOM, in its fact-check, found that the video has been edited to make the false claim, and in the original clip, PM Modi talks about how Telangana will elect the BJP and not Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM.

Tools used: We performed a keyword search of the PM's speech and found a livestream on Facebook shared by BJP's official handle that carried the original speech. We heard the full speech and found that PM Modi said Telangana would vote for BJP.

Read the full fact-check here.