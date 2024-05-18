An edited video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi claiming to show his support for rival party All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) by saying that Telangana would elect them to power during the Lok Sabha election instead of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is viral online.

BOOM, in its fact-check, found that the video has been edited to make the false claim, and in the original clip, Modi talks about how Telangana will elect the BJP and not Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM.

In the video, Modi is heard saying in Hindi, "Telangana is saying, no Congress, no BRS, no BJP, we will only give vote to MIM."

It is being shared on Facebook with the caption, "Modi ne hyderabad me AIMIM ko kiya support."













The video is being shared on X with similar captions.













BOOM found that the claims are false and different parts of Modi's speech have been spliced to make the false claim. The original video shows Modi saying that Telangana will vote for the BJP.

Taking a cue from the part in Modi's speech, "Telangana says, no Congress, no BRS,..." we ran a search on Google using Hindi keywords and found a livestream shared by the BJP's official Facebook page on May 10, 2024.

The visuals of this video titled 'PM Shri Narendra Modi addresses public meeting in Hyderabad, Telangana' matched the viral video.

PM Modi addressed a rally in Hyderabad, Telangana, on May 10, 2024 where he alleged that the Congress, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), and other opposition parties have made false promises and looted the people of Telangana.









The portion of the viral video begins from 3:26 where Modi is heard saying, "Telangana is saying, no Congress, no BRS, no MIM, we will only vote for the BJP and make BJP win."

The same portion can also be found from the 12:15 mark of this video shared by the BJP on its YouTube channel.







