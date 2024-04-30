Claim: An old photo of the former Indian men’s cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is being circulated online with a claim that it shows him urging people to vote for the Congress.

Fact: BOOM found that the picture dates back to 2020, when Dhoni and his other team members celebrated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) reaching six million followers on erstwhile Twitter (now X).



Tools used: BOOM performed a reverse image search on the photo that led to several news reports carrying the same photo. These reports were published in October 2020. Also, CSK's official social media handle had shared the same image on October 5, 2020.



Read the full fact-check here.

