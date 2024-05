Claim: A video of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is circulating claiming that it shows him confessing that the Congress party has been disbanded and is non-functional now.

Fact: BOOM found that in the original speech, Kharge is heard talking about the leaders of the opposition parties from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, who have in their speeches stated that the Congress party is over.



Tools used: We ran a keyword search and found that the Congress president's speech in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, was streamed live on May 3, 2024, via the official YouTube channel of the Indian National Congress. We heard the original speech and found that the viral one is cropped.



