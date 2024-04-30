Claim: A quote purporting to show Jamyang Tsering Namgyal asked the people of Ladakh to forgive him for joining the Bharatiya Janata Party and supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi is viral online.

Fact: The viral quote is fake and has been misattributed to the Member of Parliament. The fake quote is viral after Jamyang Namgyal expressed his discontent as he was dropped and Tashi Gyalson was named as the BJP candidate from Ladakh Lok Sabha constituency.

Tools used: We found that the official X handle of Namgyal posted a clarification about the statement falsely attributed to him. We also ran a keyword search using sentences from the viral quote but were unable to find any credible news report mentioning the same.

Read the full fact-check here.