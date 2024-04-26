A viral quote purporting to show Jamyang Tsering Namgyal asked the people of Ladakh to forgive him for joining the Bharatiya Janata Party and supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is fake and has been misattributed to the Member of Parliament.

In an X post Namgyal denied the claim, stating that he did not make any such comments against the party or Modi.



The fake quote is viral after Jamyang Namgyal expressed his discontent after he was dropped and Tashi Gyalson was named as the BJP candidate from Ladakh Lok Sabha constituency.

A verified X user posted Namgyal's photo with the caption, "Breaking - Apology from a BJP sitting MP. "It was my worst decision to join the BJP and support Narendra Modi. I was not aware of his tactics, people of Ladakh please forgive me." - Jamyang Tsering (BJP sitting MP from Ladakh)".







Another verified X user wrote, "He is Jamyang Tsering. BJP MP From Ladakh Today, he is saying: It was my worst decision to join the BJP and support Modi. I was not aware of his tactics. people of Ladakh, please forgive me.' Slowly, everyone realizes dis mistake that they supported BJP. Until trouble doesn't come upon oneself, no one understands. Today, those who are supporting BJP, when trouble comes upon them, tab un logo ko apni galti pachtava hoga."





'I never said these words'

The official X handle of Namgyal posted a clarification about the statement falsely attributed to him on April 25, 2024.



Reposting an X post with the fake quote, Namgyal wrote, "I want to clarify that I never said these words. I strongly condemn those spreading false statements by misusing my name. As a loyal BJP Karyakarta, I've always admired our most dynamic leader Sh. Narendra Modi Ji and all our leadership."





We also ran a keyword search using sentences from the viral quote but were unable to find any credible news report mentioning the same.



