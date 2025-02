Claim: A viral video on social media shows Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on stage, asking iOS assistant Siri to answer a question on who promised to clean the Yamuna River in five years, to which Siri answers with the name of AAP supremo, "Arvind Kejriwal."

Fact: BOOM found that the viral video is edited to misrepresent the original context. In the original, Bharadwaj is seen asking Siri "who first used the term "guarantee" in Indian politics," to which the digital assistant responds with "Aam Aadmi Party."



Tools used: In the livestream uploaded on AAP's official YouTube channel on 27 January 2025, Saurabh Bharadwaj plays an audio recording in which the original interaction can be heard. There was no mention of the "Yamuna cleaning project", which established that the viral video has been edited to include the part about the embarrassing response on "Yamuna cleaning."

Read the full fact-check here.