Claim: A video of group of people recording and accusing a few Indian Army personnel of forcing people to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party is being shared as a recent incident from the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Fact: BOOM found that the viral video is from May 2019 during the general election and not from the ongoing Lok Sabha elections as being claimed on social media posts. The Indian Army had refuted the claims made in the video by the unidentified men back in 2019.



Tools used: We found that the Indian Army had put out a statement after the video went viral in 2019 and also filed a complaint against unidentified miscreants for allegedly trying to snatch voter cards of the army personnel present in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. We also came across news reports that had reported on the incident back then.

Read the full fact-check here.