Did An India Today Survey Predict 17 Lok Sabha Seats For SP In UP?
Claim: A viral screenshot claims to show India Today's Mood of the Nation survey predicted 17 Lok Sabha seats for the Samajwadi Party.
Fact: BOOM found that it's an edited screenshot and the original one actually shows the survey predicting seven seats for the Akhilesh Yadav led SP.
Tools used: We checked the the original live stream on India Today's YouTube channel uploaded on March 20, 2024.
Read the full fact-check here.
