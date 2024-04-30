Claim: A viral screenshot claims to show India Today's Mood of the Nation survey predicted 17 Lok Sabha seats for the Samajwadi Party.

Fact: BOOM found that it's an edited screenshot and the original one actually shows the survey predicting seven seats for the Akhilesh Yadav led SP.

Tools used: We checked the the original live stream on India Today's YouTube channel uploaded on March 20, 2024.

Read the full fact-check here.

