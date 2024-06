Claim: A letter purportedly written by Karnataka Congress leader MB Patil to former Congress President Sonia Gandhi detailing a plan to "divide Hindus" in Karnataka before the 2018 assembly election, is viral online.

Fact: BOOM found that the fake letter has been viral since 2018 Karnataka assembly election and was posted by BJP Karnataka's official X handle in 2019.



Tools used: BOOM had previously fact-checked the same letter and spoken to Patil who had called the letter fake and also initiated legal action against those sharing it.



Read the full fact-check here.