Scandal Rocks Axis Mutual Fund. What Should Investors Do?
Even as the investigation into the extent of dubious activities continues, Axis Mutual Fund investors are wondering whether their money is safe.
Axis Mutual Fund suspended two fund managers for front running. The two individuals handled seven fund schemes between them. Even as the investigation into the extent of dubious activities continues, investors are wondering whether their money is safe. In this episode of SIMPLIFIED, BOOM's Consulting Editor Tanvi Shukla and Furquan Moharkan, Author and Staff Writer for Morning Context break down the issue. From what is front running to what should mutual fund investors do -- all your doubts answered in this video.
Updated On: 2022-05-11T11:48:02+05:30
