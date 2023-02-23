Videos
Adani Manipulated Its Wikipedia Entry, Claims Report: Hindenburg Report
Wikipedia’s digital newspaper, The Signpost, in its Disinformation Report has accused Adani of manipulating Wikipedia articles related to the company. The report that comes in light after the Hindenburg Report, claims that at least 9 articles have been rewritten with “non-neutral material” by the Adani Group.
