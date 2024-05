Claim: A viral WhatsApp forward claimed that women voters should remove any nail polish from their fingernails before going to cast their votes, failing which they will not be allowed to vote in 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Fact: This message is fake. BOOM reached out to an Election Commission of India (ECI) official who rubbished the viral forward.

Tools used: We spoke to ECI joint director Anuj Chandak, who dismissed the viral message and stated that it was fake. Also, two of BOOM's fact-checkers independently confirmed with polling booth officials that the viral message is fake, while going to cast their vote.

Read the full fact-check here.