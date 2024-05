Claim: An ABP News-CVoter survey graphic apparently showing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Manoj Tiwari might lose his seat in 2024 Lok Sabha elections is viral.

Fact: BOOM found that the viral graphic is morphed and that the original graphic, from December 2023, predicted Manoj Tiwari was leading in the North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

Tools used: We searched with keywords such as "ABP News CVoter survey Delhi Manoj Tiwari" on YouTube and found that the viral graphic has been culled from a five month old survey by ABP News - CVoter which back then predicted the opposite of what the viral graphic claimed. ABP News also called out the viral graphic as fake on X.

