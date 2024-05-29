An old ABP News-CVoter survey graphic from December 2023 showing BJP MP Manoj Tiwari leading by a strong margin has been morphed and shared to falsely claim that he might lose his seat.



BOOM found that the original graphic predicted that Tiwari was leading with a decent margin when the survey was conducted back then in 2023. Voting in Delhi's seven Lok Sabha seats took place on May 25, 2024, with the results expected on June 4. Tiwari faces off against Congress's Kanhiaya Kumar in North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

The viral graphic claims to show a survey by ABP News with text that claims, "Manoj Tiwari's seat is in danger". The graphic was posted on X on May 27, 2024 by the handle @roshnikushal







Click here to view, and here for an archive.



FACT-CHECK



BOOM found that the viral graphic claiming that BJP MP Manoj Tiwari will lose from the North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, has been morphed to make the false claim.

In the original ABP News boradcast from December 2023, the survey predicted that Tiwari was leading with a big margin.

The fake graphic has replaced the original text, which said "ahead with a good margin" and replaced it with fake text claiming "Manoj Tiwari's seat is in danger".

We also searched with keywords such as "ABP News CVoter survey Delhi Manoj Tiwari" on YouTube and found that the viral graphic has been culled from a five month old survey by ABP News - CVoter which back then predicted the opposite of what the viral graphic claimed.

Additionally, the viral graphic also claims that the NDA will win between 232 - 253 seats, and I.N.D.I.A alliance will get between 258 - 286 seats.

However, these numbers are fake. The original survey predicted that the NDA will win between 295 -335 seats and I.N.D.I.A would get between 165 - 205 seats.

The original graphic can be seen below:











The ABP News - CVoter graphic can be seen in the below video which was uploaded on December 28, 2023 on YouTube.





ABP News called out the graphic as fake, in a post on X. The tweet said, "Fake screenshot of ABP News is going viral on social media regarding opinion poll. Such news has not been broadcasted on ABP News. Beware of such misleading news. Follow our social media handles for correct and accurate information."



सोशल मीडिया पर ओपिनियन पोल को लेकर abp न्यूज़ का Fake Screenshot वायरल हो रहा है. ऐसी खबर ABP News पर प्रसारित नहीं की गई है. ऐसी भ्रामक खबरों से सावधान रहें. सही और सटीक जानकारी के लिए हमारे सोशल मीडिया हैंडल को फॉलो करें.



FB - https://t.co/JR7bB48YmO



IG -… pic.twitter.com/43gsMlOeKt — ABP News (@ABPNews) May 27, 2024











