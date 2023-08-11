In the latest episode of BOOM Originals #nottrending, we explore how conversion therapy can take a toll on someone's mental health and existence and what legal aspects can be used against this therapy.

A 19-year-old non-binary person, Trixie went through conversion therapy. Her parents took her to Karauli Baba’s Ashram in Kanpur in order to change her sexual orientation or gender identity. Following the harrowing ordeal, Trixie shared a video recounting her experience on Instagram, publicly reaching out to numerous support groups in search of help and assistance.

Conversion Therapy aims to change an individual's sexual orientation or gender identity and it is also known as reparative therapy or gay cure therapy. Despite being declared illegal, it is still practiced secretly in India where parents have resorted to taking their children to hospitals, spiritual leaders (such as babas), and conversion centers, in a misguided attempt to alter their sexual orientation or gender identity.



