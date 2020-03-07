Unrelated Weapons Seizure Falsely Linked To Tahir Hussain

Claim

"Weapons were found in the house of Tahir Hussain, the so-called peacekeeper of Delhi. This is a picture of a house, Think about how many such houses will be there? Hang the terrorist #Tahir_Husain."

Fact

The images are from 2016 when Gujarat police busted an illegal weapons racket operating out of a hotel and not from suspended Aam Aadmi Party councilor Tahir Hussain's house in North East Delhi. The last photograph of guns lying on the ground is from a ‘kirpan’ factory in Patiala, Punjab according to an India Toady article. The same set of images were earlier viral with the false claim that weapons were seized from a mosque in Gujarat and mosques in Jammu And Kashmir. BOOM had earlier debunked these image on July 24, 2019.