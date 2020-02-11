Delhi Elections: AAP Steals The Show, Poised To Win 62 Seats Out Of 70

Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party is all set to govern the state of Delhi with the voters giving the party a clear mandate. As of 6 pm, the Aam Aadmi Party has reportedly been declared winner in 38 constituencies, while the Bharatiya Janata Party has won 3 seat. Furthermore, AAP is leading in 24 constituencies while the BJP takes the lead in 5 constituencies.

Overall, AAP is poised to win a clear majority with 62 seats, with the BJP as the main opposition with 8 seats, out of a 70-seat assembly.



According to the Election Commission, AAP and BJP have garnered around 54% and 39% vote share, respectively, while the Congress remains far behind with 4% vote share.

A Bitter Battle

The battle for Delhi was fought to the bitter end, with Home Minister Amit Shah taking charge of BJP's campaign and making several attempts at drawing Kejriwal out to choose sides on the ongoing protests against the amended Citizenship Act, at Jamia Millia Islamia University and Shaheen Bagh.

However, Kejriwal and other AAP leaders stayed mum on these issues throughout December and January. According to political analyst, AAP's silence on these matters were strategically aimed at avoiding the polarisation of their core voter base.

AAP's victory comes less than a year after it faced a resounding defeat to the BJP during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in all of 7 parliamentary constituencies.

As the results come out, hashtags related to the elections steal all other trends on Twitter to emerge as the most discussed topic of the day.







The Congress party, who drew a blank in 2015 elections, is poised to continue with zero seats in the Delhi Assembly. Speaking to news agency PTI, Congress leader and Punjab cabinet minister Sadhu Singh Dharamso said, "We were zero earlier, are zero now, so it's a BJP defeat not ours."



We were zero earlier, are zero now, so it's a BJP defeat not ours: Congress leader and Punjab cabinet minister Sadhu Singh Dharamso on Delhi Assembly poll results #DelhiResults — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 11, 2020

Several prominent political leaders, activists and strategists took to Twitter to congratulate Arvind Kejriwal and AAP on the massive victory.

I congratulate @ArvindKejriwal and @AamAadmiParty for forming government yet again in Delhi,on a massive mandate.



This is clear vindication that development trumps communal politics.



Federal rights and regional aspirations must be strengthened in the interest of our country. — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) February 11, 2020

Congratulations @ArvindKejriwal as #DelhiResults show @AamAadmiParty all set to win #DelhiElection2020 with a thumping majority yet again. Leaders playing on faith through hate speech & divisive politics should take a cue, as only those who deliver on their promises are rewarded. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) February 11, 2020

Congratulations @ArvindKejriwal ji & Delhi!



You have defeated negative & blatant hate politics decisively. Your verdict marks the defeat of politics of polarisation and division. I sincerely hope BJP takes a cue from this result and shuns communalism & bigotry once for all. — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) February 11, 2020

Thank you Delhi for standing up to protect the soul of India! — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) February 11, 2020





Major battles



Incumbent Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal leads comfortably with a margin of over 21697 votes in the New Delhi constituency against BJP's Sunil Yadav.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia leads ahead of BJP's Ravi Negi by just over 3207 votes in the Patparganj constituency.



In the Kalkaji constituency, AAP star campaigner Atishi leads by 11393 votes against BJP's Dharamveer Singh.

AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha wins with a margin of 20058 votes against BJP's Sardar RP Singh in the Rajinder Nagar Constituency.

BJP's Kapil Mishra loses to AAP's Akhilesh Pati Tripathi with a margin of 11133 votes in the Model Town constituency.



With a margin of 36920 votes, AAP's Abdul Rehman is declared winner against BJP's Kaushar Kumar Mishra in the Seelampur constituency, which had a record turnout of over 70%.

BJP Delhi spokesperson Tajinder Bagga loses to AAP's Raj Kumari Dhillon with a margin of 20131 votes.













