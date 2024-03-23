Two Artificial Intelligence generated voice clones of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's message written while in Enforcement Directorate custody, were posted by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders on X on Saturday.

AAP Mumbai working President, Ruben Mascarenhas posted the AI voice cloned message on X in Hindi and English. The same letter, had earlier been read out by Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, earlier in the day. Kejriwal had sent the message while in custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday in which the AAP chief said he cannot be kept behind bars for long and he will return soon to fulfil his promises to the people.

In February, Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) released a AI voice message and a video speech in English and Urdu, of Khan addressing his supporters after the general elections in the country.

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21, 2024, by the ED for his alleged connection to the liquor policy case. After Kejriwal withdrew a petition to quash his arrest from the Supreme Court, he was produced in the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi on March 22 which ordered for him to placed in ED's custody for seven days.



In the 34 seconds audio message, accompanied by a photo of Kejriwal, he can be heard saying, "Whether inside or outside, every moment of my life is dedicated to serving the country. Every drop of my blood is dedicated to the country."

Arvind Kejriwal’s message from jail in his own AI generated voice.



Kejriwal also hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party in the message and said, "No jail can keep your brother, your son inside for long" and goes on to ask people to come together and make India great again. He adds, "There are many forces inside and outside India that are weakening the country. We need to be cautious so as to identify these forces and defeat them"

An AI voice clone of Kejriwal's message in Hindi was also posted on X.

BOOM has reached out to Mascarenhas to know more details about the AI voice cloned message. The article will be updated on receiving a response.

AAP Mumbai's Joint Secretary Aditya Paul also posted the same Kejriwal voice clone on X with the caption, "Arvind Kejriwal's message for volunteers in his own words with an his voice generated by AI"

We compared the content of AI voice cloned speech with the letter written by Kejriwal and read out by his wife and found both of them to be the same.



#WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal issues a video statement and reads out the CM's message from jail.



Detection tool itisaar.ai, developed by the Image Analysis and Biometric Lab (IAB) at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur, confirmed that both the audio samples are AI-generated.