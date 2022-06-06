"Unwarranted": India Slams OIC Statement On BJP Members' Anti-Prophet Comments

The Indian government has slammed the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation's (OIC) statement over two BJP members' remarks against the Prophet Mohammed and his wife Aisha.

On a TV channel debate show last week, Sharma, who was the BJP's national spokesperson, insulted the Prophet Mohammed and his wife Aisha. Jindal also insulted the Prophet and his wife in a now-deleted tweet.

The BJP suspended Sharma and expelled Jindal from the party.

The OIC, an organisation of 57 Islamic nations, condemned and denounced the comments and called upon the United Nations to take action against "practices targeting Muslims in India".

In response, the Ministry of External Affairs rejected the OIC's statements calling it "unwarranted and narrow-minded".

"It is regrettable that OIC Secretariat has yet again chosen to make motivated, misleading and mischievous comments. This only exposes its divisive agenda being pursued at the behest of vested interests.

"We would urge the OIC Secretariat to stop pursuing its communal approach and show due respect to all faiths and religions," the MEA said in a statement.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and former PM Imran Khan attacked the Narendra Modi government for its treatment of Muslims and called on OIC and the international community to take action against India.

"I condemn in strongest possible words hurtful comments of India's BJP leader about our beloved Prophet (PBUH). Have said it repeatedly India under Modi is trampling religious freedoms & persecuting Muslims. World should take note & severely reprimand India," Sharif said.

"Strongly condemn the hateful attack by a BJP spokesperson on our beloved Holy Prophet PBUH. Modi govt has been deliberately following a policy of provocation & hatred towards Muslims in India including inciting vigilante violence against them. This attack on our Holy Prophet PBUH is the most painful thing anyone can do to Muslims who feel an intense love & reverence for our Holy Prophet PBUH. OIC must take strong action ag Modi's India bec sadly so far India has been allowed to get away with its Islamophobic policies.

Arab countries like Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Iran had earlier condemned the statements made by Sharma and Jindal with Qatar and Kuwait demanding an official apology from the Indian government.

In response, the Indian government called Sharma and Jindal "fringe elements" and that their statements did not reflect the views of the Indian government.