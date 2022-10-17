Ukraine's capital Kyiv was hit by fresh attacks on Monday morning with at least four explosions that were heard in the city. Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed the attacks on a Telegram group, asking people to take shelter and not to ignore warning signals.

The latest attacks in the Ukraine-Russia war come exactly a week after Kyiv and several other cities were attacked by over 80 Russian missiles, killing at least 19 people.

Explosions were also heard in other parts of Ukraine, reports said.

Here are the latest updates from the region:

What happened?



Explosions were heard in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Monday morning. The BBC reported that at least four separate explosions took place on Monday around 7:00 am local time.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on a Telegram channel that the Shevchenko district in central Kyiv had been hit by the explosions and urged residents to take shelter. He said in another update, "As a result of an attack by kamikaze drones, an explosion occurred in a residential building in the Shevchenko district of the capital. At present, 18 people have been rescued from it. According to preliminary information, two residents remain under the rubble. Rescue operations are ongoing. The extinguishing of destroyed building structures and the demolition of rubble are ongoing."

He requested the residents of Kyiv not to travel to the city centre without an urgent need and not to ignore air warning signals.

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak said that Kyiv had been attacked by Kamikaze drones.



In further updates, Klitschko said that a non-residential building had been hit by the drones and help had been sent to the spot.

Where have the drones hit?

A rough translation of Klitschko's statement reads, "As a result of the drone attack, a fire broke out in a non-residential building in the Shevchenkiv district of Kyiv. Fire departments are working. Several residential buildings were damaged. Medics are on the spot. We are clarifying the information about the victims."

Explosions were also heard near Kyiv's central railway station. Alexander Kamyshin, the CEO of Ukrainian Railways tweeted urging people to take shelter. He said, "Shelling near #Kyiv central station. No casualties. Passengers safe. #KeepRunning."

A journalist with The Guardian, Dan Sabbagh, tweeted a photo from Monday morning of people taking shelter in an underpass at the railway station.

Currently waiting in an underpass at Kyiv station after multiple drone strikes nearby. One explosion after I first arrived, the look of fear on some peoples faces. What a way to start a day pic.twitter.com/qg3TblYqmT — Dan Sabbagh (@dansabbagh) October 17, 2022

Ukrainian MP Lesia Vasylenko said that the drones fired at the central station were shahed drones.

Renewed attacks on #Kyiv. #russia fired shahed drones at energy infrastructure. Hits near the central train station half an hour ago. — Lesia Vasylenko (@lesiavasylenko) October 17, 2022

Not just Kyiv, blasts were also heard in the Sumy Oblast in the northeastern part of Ukraine with Sumy governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi saying that the energy centres had been affected by them.



Zhyvytskyi said that critical infrastructure facilities were affected by rocket attacks in the attacks that happened after 5 am on Monday. He said there were victims and details will follow later.

He said that the Russian attacks on energy centres had affected the supply of electricity and requested citizens be conscious of their electricity consumption.

Vasylenko also said that Zaporizhzhia in the southeastern part of Ukraine had been attacked by six Russian missiles last night.

Vasylenko said 30% of Ukraine's energy centres had been destroyed by these attacks.