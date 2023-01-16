Twitter's new changes to its timeline, which was introduced to iPhones and iPads last week, have now been introduced to the web as well. This means that users will now see 'For you' and 'Following' tabs on its home page rather than the 'Home' and 'Latest'

"The “For you” and “Following” tabs replace “Home” and “Latest” and will be pinned to the top of your timeline so you can easily switch between them. Swipe to switch timelines instead of tapping the ✨ icon (sic)," Twitter said on January 11.



See the Tweets you want to see. Starting today on iOS, swipe between tabs to see Tweets recommended “For you” or Tweets from the accounts you’re “Following.” — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) January 11, 2023

The update will soon be rolled out for Android users as well, Twitter said. 'For You' is now the default tab that will appear on reopening the app.

You can now easily switch between “For you” and “Following” on web. Android coming soon 👀 — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) January 13, 2023

While the 'For you' tab is the algorithmic timeline, with tweets appearing based on your interests and likes, the 'Following' timeline is a reverse chronological timeline of tweets by those you follow.

Even though Twitter said it would make things easy, users on the microblogging site aren't really happy with the change. On Monday morning as changes hit Twitter on web, users filled it with memes and GIFs of what they felt about the change. One of the main problems users pointed out was that Twitter has set the 'For you' tab as default.

Here are some reactions:

I have such a violent hatred for the Twitter ‘For You’ page it’s insane — Jack (@REALJackTheBus) January 15, 2023





This new @Twitter timeline is the absolute worst. Part of the magic of twitter was being able to see tweets in chronological order. Why fix what wasn’t broken, @elonmusk? Even when I choose the “Following” tab, Twitter keeps trying to force the “For You” tab on me. Whyyyyy? — Mandy Hale (@MissMandyHale) January 15, 2023





The switch to “For You” in Twitter is awful. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) January 13, 2023





I see twitter is trying to sneakily do a "For You" page but that is the opposite of what I will ever want. I just want a chronological feed of people I follow. Please. — Preeti Chhibber (@runwithskizzers) January 13, 2023





Elon Musk’s new algorithm for Twitter is so bad it suggested *my own tweet* for “You might like” pic.twitter.com/3LJOp7JTQ2 — Danny Heifetz (@Danny_Heifetz) January 14, 2023









Me with the new Twitter For You page pic.twitter.com/Y3YTExSAZS — Stella (@ParallaxStella) January 11, 2023





when u been on the for you side of twitter and realize how much u actually missed by not clicking the following side pic.twitter.com/0B9DIMd5Xs — ale (@fushigroos) January 16, 2023





Every morning Twitter reverts to the awful 'For You' feed, and you have to coax it back to the 'Following' feed. Every morning. It's like teaching a toddler to tie their shoelaces. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) January 13, 2023





Another very annoying Twitter change - the ‘For You’ option now is the default instead of ‘Following’ and can’t see how to change it back — Martyn Ziegler (@martynziegler) January 15, 2023





I really hate this format FOR YOU - FOLLOWING.



For You keeps showing me enraging accounts I don’t follow. Meanwhile I have to search for accounts that matter to me. I liked LATEST for events happening in real time. Now that option is gone. Twitter ain’t fun like it used to be. — Jean Yoon (윤 진 희 or 尹真姬) (@jean_yoon) January 15, 2023





why do they continue to COMPLICATE TWITTER TF IS A FOR YOU TAB pic.twitter.com/iUHkk1vRsd — a groovin’ virgo (@cydney) January 11, 2023

Me, after ten minutes catching up on @Twitter only to notice I’m on that stupid ‘For you’ thing it defaults to. pic.twitter.com/uMF8nGiCcw — Rob (@GrandPrixDiary) January 15, 2023













