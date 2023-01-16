'Awful': How Twitter Users Are Reacting To Default 'For You' Tab
Twitter introduced the 'For you' and 'Following' tabs on the home page for iOS users last week and the web this week, and many are complaining about it.
Twitter's new changes to its timeline, which was introduced to iPhones and iPads last week, have now been introduced to the web as well. This means that users will now see 'For you' and 'Following' tabs on its home page rather than the 'Home' and 'Latest'
"The “For you” and “Following” tabs replace “Home” and “Latest” and will be pinned to the top of your timeline so you can easily switch between them. Swipe to switch timelines instead of tapping the ✨ icon (sic)," Twitter said on January 11.
The update will soon be rolled out for Android users as well, Twitter said. 'For You' is now the default tab that will appear on reopening the app.
While the 'For you' tab is the algorithmic timeline, with tweets appearing based on your interests and likes, the 'Following' timeline is a reverse chronological timeline of tweets by those you follow.
Even though Twitter said it would make things easy, users on the microblogging site aren't really happy with the change. On Monday morning as changes hit Twitter on web, users filled it with memes and GIFs of what they felt about the change. One of the main problems users pointed out was that Twitter has set the 'For you' tab as default.
Here are some reactions:
Do you always want to share the authentic news with your friends?