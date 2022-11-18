Twitter employees have allegedly refused to accept new boss Elon Musk's "ultimatum" to commit to a "hardcore" work environment with hundreds of workers reportedly having resigned on Thursday. Musk had given Thursday 5pm ET as the deadline for workers to signup for the new mandate or resign.

Twitter has now ordered to keep its office shuttered till Monday. Workers were told that the offices would reopen on November 21, the BBC reported.

Here is all you need to know about the latest chaos at Twitter and how it unfolded:



What happened?

In the runup to the Thursday deadline, several employees floated their resignation, CNBC reported. Multiple technology reporters familiar with the development took to Twitter and confirmed the reports of mass resignations.





Word inside Twitter is that A LOT of employees are not saying "yes" to staying at Musk's "extremely hardcore Twitter 2.0." He has been meeting today with engineers to convince them to stay. His deadline to decide to stay or leave expired 6 min ago. https://t.co/IErjQTMRE6 — Alex Heath (@alexeheath) November 17, 2022

Journalist Alex Heath also wrote that the company's internal chat groups were being flooded with "salute" emojis signaling that they "decided to not stay for Musk's "Twitter 2.0" cultural reset."





Twitter's Slack currently has hundreds of employees giving the 🫡 emoji, meaning they decided to not stay for Musk's "Twitter 2.0" cultural reset. The company had just under 3,000 employees remaining before the deadline to say "yes" or not hit 20 min ago. — Alex Heath (@alexeheath) November 17, 2022

Amid all this, Twitter issued a memo informing the workers that the office building will be closed till November 21 without giving a reason.





NEW: Twitter just alerted employees that effective immediately, all office buildings are temporarily closed and badge access is suspended. No details given as to why. — Zoë Schiffer (@ZoeSchiffer) November 17, 2022

The memo, accessed by BBC, Bloomberg and AFP, said that all badge access was being suspended temporarily. "Thank you for your flexibility. Please continue to comply with company policy by refraining from discussing confidential company information on social media, with the press or elsewhere," the memo said.

The flareup at the Twitter office happened after Musk on Wednesday morning reportedly issued an ultimatum to employees asking them to commit to a new "hardcore" work environment or call it a quit.

According to a report in The Washington Post, Musk told the employees in an e-mail that Twitter was shifting to an engineer-driven operation, one that will need to be extremely hardcore going forward. The report said that the employees were asked to click an icon and respond by Thursday if they agreed to comply with the new mandate and stay.

CNBC reported that Musk followed up this communication with two more emails directing the workers to hold in-person meetings at least once a month and that the managers could be fired for allowing employees to work remotely.

"Regarding remote work, all that is required for approval is that your manager takes responsibility for ensuring that you are making an excellent contribution. It is also expected that you have in-person meetings with your colleagues on a reasonable cadence, ideally weekly, but not less than once per month," CNBC quoted Musk's emails.

The employees were apparently disarrayed with the new directive of Musk, who took over the social media giant last month after finalising $44billion deal. Earlier, the new Twitter boss fired almost half of Twitter's full-time workers. CNBC reported that engineers and other workers started posting "goodbye messages" in the internal chat groups just ahead of the 5pm deadline on Thursday.



As the news of Twitter's mass resignations broke, 'RIP Twitter' and 'Goodbye Twitter' started trending on the microblogging website with people posting memes on the fiasco.

How Musk reacted

Amid the latest controversy, Musk has been on Twitter sharing memes and making cryptic comments. In the latest post, he shared a meme that said "Help us Ligma Johnson". Rahul Ligma and Daniel Johnson are two Twitter employees who got fired and then rehired recently. Upon being rehired, Musk shared a photo with the duo and welcomed them saying that firing the was the "biggest mistake".





Earlier, he shared a meme as 'RIP Twitter' trended.

He also posted a series of cryptic tweets where he said that Twitter had logged its highest usage.



And … we just hit another all-time high in Twitter usage lol — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 18, 2022

"Let that sink in …," he wrote in another tweet. He had posted a similar tweet days before acquiring Twitter last month when he entered the Twitter headquarters in San Francisco carrying a sink.

"How do you make a small fortune in social media? Start out with a large one," he said in another cryptic tweet.

How do you make a small fortune in social media?



Start out with a large one. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 18, 2022







