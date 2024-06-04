The results of the 18th Lok Sabha elections saw a shocking reversal for most exit pollsters, who gave the ruling-Bharatiya Janata Party a clear majority two days ago. While the BJP looks set to form a government again, it is now well short of the majority mark.

Following seven phases of grueling, heatwave-stricken polling, spanning over six weeks, the 18th Lok Sabha elections in India finally closes with a high note of intense political battles in key states.



Unlike the past two elections, the 2024 parliamentary elections in India saw higher uncertainty throughout the day, with the BJP seemingly failing to form a majority government, leading to the strong possibility of a coalition government.

Preliminary results show BJP leading in 239, losing 64 seats from the last elections. Congress appears to have put a stronger fight, leading in 99 seats, up by 47 seats from the last elections.

On a surprising note, BJP lost a significant number of seats in Uttar Pradesh - a state which saw one of the highest decibel campaigning, with the consecration ceremony of the Ramjanmabhumi Temple in Ayodhya. Samajwadi Party, on the other hand, grew massively from the past elections, leading in 38 seats, up by 33 seats from 2019.

West Bengal, where BJP was expected to make further gains, saw the ruling party leading in just 12 seats, losing four seats in the state, with the incumbent Trinamool Congress leading in 29 seats, up by 7 seats from 2019.





JDU and TDP: The Deciding Factor

Due to the BJP failing to cross the majority mark, its coalition partners in the National Democratic Alliance are now currently in the limelight.

Bihar's Janata Dal (United) and Andhra Pradesh's Telugu Desam Party are currently leading in 14 and 16 seats, respectively, with both the parties being part of the NDA.

Social media has been rife with rumours of the INDIA alliance led by Congress contacting the leaders of JDU and TDP to look for possible post-poll coalition changes.

However, such rumours are yet to be confirmed by the leaders of the INDIA alliance, as the fate of the new government hangs by a thread.



