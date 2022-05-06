No News Found

NCPCR Demands Action Against Kunal Kamra For Posting Edited Video

Kunal Kamra tweeted an edited version of the video where the original audio has been replaced by the song 'Mehengayi daayan khaaye jaat hain'.

BOOM Team
Loading...
  |  6 May 2022 6:18 AM GMT
NCPCR Demands Action Against Kunal Kamra For Posting Edited Video

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has sought action against Kunal Kamra after the comedian tweeted an edited video of a boy singing a patriotic song in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Germany.

During Modi's Germany visit, a video of a young boy singing the patriotic song 'Hey Janmabhoomi Bharat' for the prime minister went viral.

Kamra tweeted an edited version of the video where the original audio has been replaced by the song 'Mehengayi daayan khaaye jaat hain'.

Ganesh Pol, the father of the boy, responded to Kamra on Twitter telling the comedian to keep his son out of his politics.

Many users tagged the NCPCR on Twitter asking the body to take action against Kamra following which it wrote to Twitter's grievance officer demanding the video be taken down and action be taken against Kamra.

"The Commission has taken cognizance of the complaint and is of the view that using minors for propagating political ideologies is a violation of the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015 and the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. Further, the Commission is apprehensive that using children for such promotional purposes is harmful and detrimental to their mental well-being," the NCPCR said according to PTI.

Kamra has since deleted the video. Replying to Ganesh Pol, Kamra defended posting the video stating that it was posted on a public domain by news organisations.

"The joke is not on your son, while you enjoy your son sing for his motherland to the most popular son, there are songs that he should listen to from people of his country also," Kamra tweeted.

Kunal Kamra NCPCR Narendra Modi 
If you value our work, we have an ask:

Our journalists work with TruthSeekers like you to publish fact-checks, explainers, ground reports and media literacy content. Much of this work involves using investigative methods and forensic tools. Our work is resource-intensive, and we rely on our readers to fund our work. Support us so we can continue our work of decluttering the information landscape.

BECOME A MEMBER
📧 Subscribe to our newsletter here.

📣You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, Linkedin and Google News
Show Full Article
Next Story

Ad Blocker Detected

×
We notice you currently have an ad blocker installed. We rely on advertisements and membership to support our high quality journalism. We request you to turn off your ad blocker and help us serve you better.
Our website is made possible by displaying online advertisements to our visitors.
Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker. Please reload after ad blocker is disabled.
X
X

Hey, Check these before you go!

×