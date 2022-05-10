No News Found

The Kashmir Files Banned In Singapore For Being 'Provocative and One-Sided'

In a statement, authorities found that 'The Kashmir Files' is beyond Singapore's film classification guidelines.

BOOM Team
  |  10 May 2022 7:08 AM GMT
Singapore has banned 'The Kashmir Files' from being screened in the country terming the movie "provocative and one-sided".

Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, who has been fact-checked multiple times by BOOM for spreading fake news and misinformation, 'The Kashmir Files' is based on the Kashmiri Pandits' exodus from Kashmir in the early 1990s due to a rise in militant insurgency.

According to Channel News Asia (CNA), Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) along with the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) found that 'The Kashmir Files' is beyond Singapore's film classification guidelines.

Elaborating on its decision, authorities said that the film has been refused classification for "its provocative and one-sided portrayal of Muslims and the depictions of Hindus being persecuted in the on-going conflict in Kashmir."

"These representations have the potential to cause enmity between different communities, and disrupt social cohesion and religious harmony in our multiracial and multi-religious society," an official was quoted as saying by CNA.

According to Singapore's film classification guidelines, "any material that is denigrating to racial or religious communities in Singapore will be refused classification.

'The Kashmir Files' has been criticised by many for its communal tone and have raised doubts over the factual accuracy of the film.

The film has been endorsed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with many Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states granted the movie tax-free status.

