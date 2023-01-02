



After a lull of a few months, the Covid-19 protocol is back in some countries in view of the fresh wave of the pandemic in China. The new Covid-19 variant, BF 7, that caused the surge in cases in China since early December 2022, has also triggered a surge in other countries like the US, Brazil, South Korea and Japan.

With this, several countries have resumed testing of passengers, particularly those traveling from China, at airports in a bid to curb the further spread of the infection.

BBC reported that China reported nearly 5,000 daily cases last week, though experts believe the actual count could be higher. Hospitals in major cities are also seeing a huge rush of patients, reports said.

While countries like India, UK, Japan and Italy have made the screening of passengers from China compulsory, the US on December 29 imposed Covid-19 testing rules for travelers from China. At least 12 countries have issued guidelines for travelers coming from China.

Here is the list of countries that have issued fresh guidelines for international travelers in view of the surge in Covid-19 cases:

India

RT-PCR testing on arrival for passengers coming from China, Kong Kong, Japan, South Korea and Thailand has been made mandatory in India. Accor reported that 72-hour prior RT-PCR testing may be made mandatory from this week for international passengers coming from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Thailand and Singapore.

"On arrival, if any passenger from these countries is found symptomatic or tests positive for Covid-19 infection, then he/she will be put under quarantine," The Times of India quoted union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya as saying.

Meanwhile, the government on Wednesday warned that India may see a surge in cases in January.



USA

Starting January 5, passengers from China, Hong Kong and Macau would need to show a negative Covid test, as per the US's new Covid-19 rules. The test, rapid or RT-PCR, should be taken 48 hours before their flight, BBC reported.

The testing rules are applicable to all air passengers above the age of two years, irrespective of nationality and vaccination status, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. "This will also apply to persons traveling from the PRC via third country transit and to passengers connecting through the United States onward to further destinations," CDCS said on Thursday.

Additionally, passengers who tested positive more than 10 days before the flight need to produce a negative test report.



European Union

From January 5, people traveling from China need to show a negative PCR test result, or a rapid antigen test, that was taken less than 48 hours before their flight. AFP reported. Italy and Spain have also imposed Covid test requirements. AFP quoted EU presidency holder Sweden as saying that it was seeking a common policy for the entire EU for the introduction of entry restrictions.



Australia

People traveling from China will need to take a Covid-19 test 48 hours before their scheduled departure. "Passengers should be prepared to provide evidence of a negative test before boarding their flight, and passengers may need to provide evidence of a negative test again once they have arrived in Australia," the Australian government has said. The new Covid-19 rule will be implemented from January 5, 2023.

Canada

Canada too has announced testing rules for people from China from January 5, 2023. Passengers above the age of two will need to take a Covid-19 test 48 hours before their scheduled departure. "Passengers who tested positive more than 10 days before their departure flight, but no more than 90 days, can provide the airline with documentation of their prior positive, in place of a negative test result," the Canadian government said in a statement issued on December 31, 2022.

It said the fresh guidelines are temporary and will be in place for 30 days. "They are temporary measures, in place for 30 days, that will be reassessed as more data and evidence becomes available," the statement said.

United Kingdom





With effect from January 5, all travelers to the UK from China will have to submit a negative test before boarding. The UK government also said it would test "a sample of arrivals" to monitor for new variants, AFP reported.

BBC quoted UK Health Secretary Steve Barclay saying that the measures were "temporary".

Japan

Japan issued Covid-19 guidelines for people traveling from China on December 28 which said that all travelers who have stayed in China, excluding Hong Kong and Macau, within 7 days prior to entry by direct flight will be required to take a test upon arrival starting December 30, 2022.

Those who test positive will be sent to quarantine centers for seven days, AFP reported.











