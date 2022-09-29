Hurricane Ian battered Florida and plunged the US state into darkness after electricity supplies were disrupted following the high-speed winds. Reports said that a major hurricane that hit the western Cuba on Tuesday left 11 million people without electricity.

Ian made landfall on Gulf Coast of Florida on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm.

We were in the eye wall of Cat. 4 #Hurricane #Ian for over 5 hours and the back side was the worst.

I haven't experienced anything close to this in over 30 years @weatherchannel pic.twitter.com/wfEqcuEBAm — Mike Seidel (@mikeseidel) September 29, 2022

In a slight reprieve for residents, hurricane and tropical storm warnings have been discontinued for southern Florida. The calamity, however, left behind a trail of destruction. CNN quoted the National Hurricane Center saying that the Hurricane warnings across southern Florida had been dropped as the Hurricane made its way to the northern parts.

"The storm remains at Category 1 with sustained winds of up to 75 mph," the report said.



Here is all you need to know about the hurricane in Florida:

When did the storm hit Florida?

After making landfall in Florida's southwest coast on Wednesday afternoon as a Category 1 storm, it has now come down to a Category 4 storm and is moving towards the north. Reports said the hurricane has now weakened but the residents have been asked to remain alert.

The strong winds and torrential rains tore through Florida and left many areas inundated. Electricity supplies have been snapped too. CNN meteorologist Brandon Miller said Ian was as powerful as Hurricane Charley of 2004, which was the "strongest storm to make landfall on the west coast of the Florida peninsula."

Before crashing into Florida, Hurricane Ian left a trail of destruction in western Cuba. According to AP, the storm made landfall in Cuba's Pinar del Rio province on Tuesday. The officials had set up 55 shelters and nearly 50,000 people were evacuated. The high-speed winds measured 205km per hour when they hit the region.

Trail of destruction

In Cuba, at least two people were killed in the hurricane which left 11 million people without electricity. Florida Gov. In Florida, 2 milllion people have been without electricity since Wednesday night.

Florida Gov Ron DeSantis has asked people to brace for "extended power outages".

"It is a big storm, it is going to kick up a lot of water as it comes in. And you're going to end up with a really significant storm surge and you're going to end up with really significant flood events. And this is the kind of storm surge that is life-threatening.," DeSantis was quoted as saying by the AP on Wednesday as the officials prepared for the storage.

Further warnings

The Hurricane has triggered flash flood warnings in several areas. National Weather Service in Melbourne said the warnings have been extended to 4:45 a.m. ET for parts of Osceola County and Orange County in Florida.

There have been reports of flooding in Orlando metro area. "Heavy rain will continue to produce life-threatening flash flooding," CNN said.

Prisoners relocated

According to the officials of the Florida Department of Corrections, nearly 2,500 prisoners from over 20 jails were relocated to safer places in view of the hurricane. The department on Wednesday said they were being moved to "better equipped to weather the impacts of the storm."





NASA captures hurricane from space

NASA's cameras stationed on the International Space Station captured the live moment when Hurricane Ian hit Florida on Wednesday afternoon. "NASA went live with its views of Hurricane Ian from the space station," The Space reported. NASA's videos showed the hurricane from an altitude of about 250 miles as ISS flew above at a speed of 17,500 mph.

The ISS also captured Hurricane Ian on September 26 when it was just south of Cuba "gaining strength and heading toward Florida."





#HurricaneIan was pictured from the space station on Sept. 26, 2022, as the storm was just south of Cuba gaining strength and heading toward Florida. pic.twitter.com/LBDLTP7J6N — International Space Station (@Space_Station) September 27, 2022







