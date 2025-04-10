A man who posed as a top UK-based heart specialist and duped people with fake medical credentials has been caught by police in Madhya Pradesh, India — and a major hospital in Germany has confirmed to BOOM that they’ve never even heard of him.

Narendra Vikramaditya Yadav, who falsely claimed to be "Dr. N John Camm," was arrested after allegedly performing complex heart procedures like angioplasty using forged documents. He even claimed to be affiliated with Klinikum Nürnberg, one of Germany’s largest hospitals, and boasted about it on social media — but the hospital has now confirmed that he was never employed there and likely faked his entire profile.

“We can give you a clear answer: A doctor named N John Camm was never employed at Klinikum Nürnberg. Alternatively, a man called Narendra Vikramaditya Yadav has never worked for us either. We must therefore assume that this is a case of identity theft or false claim in the available CV,” the hospital’s team said in response to a query sent via Instagram by BOOM.

This clarification comes after Yadav’s arrest in India for medical fraud and malpractice. Yadav had claimed to be an interventional cardiologist associated with Klinikum Nürnberg and had pinned a screenshot of a research paper on his X profile, falsely stating that he was affiliated with the hospital.

An archived version of the profile, captured before Yadav’s X handle was suspended last year, also listed his location as Nuremberg, Germany.





Click here to view an archive.

Yadav, had fraudulently assumed the identity of Professor John Camm — a renowned British cardiologist — was exposed by BOOM in July 2023 for running a fake Twitter account impersonating the doctor. The British cardiologist had then confirmed to BOOM via email that the account was using his identity without permission.

Yadav also claimed on his website that he had been awarded membership of the prestigious British Cardiovascular Society. However, in an email reply on June 6, 2023, the BCS told BOOM that neither ‘N John Camm’ nor ‘Narendra John Camm’ were members.

On June 30, 2023, the X handle @njohncamm, falsely posing as Professor N John Camm, had tweeted, “India must send @myogiadityanath to France to control the riot situation there and My God, he will do it within 24 hours.” The tweet quickly went viral among Indian right-wing users and was even quote-tweeted by the verified handle of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister’s Office — further amplifying his reach.

Despite being exposed, Yadav managed to secure a job as an interventional cardiologist at Mission Hospital in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh, where he allegedly performed serious procedures like angiography and angioplasty. BOOM spoke to two families in April 2025 who alleged that their parents died after undergoing procedures conducted by the fake doctor.





A probe by the district administration revealed that Yadav submitted forged documents and a fake medical license to get hired via a state-registered staffing agency. The Madhya Pradesh police have arrested him and registered an FIR under multiple sections related to forgery, cheating, and practicing medicine without a license.

The case escalated after local officials and activists alleged that at least seven patients may have died following procedures conducted by Yadav. While the police have said they are still verifying the claims and no formal death-related complaints have been filed, the state government has roped in doctors from Jabalpur Medical College to examine cases treated by him.