Election Results 2022: AAP Sweeps Punjab, Historic Win For BJP In UP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is ahead in four of the five states that went to polls last month, trends from the Election Commission of India show. The BJP has crossed the halfway mark in Uttar Pradesh, Manipur and Uttarakhand, while in Goa, they are close to the half-way mark with the party leading in 19 seats out of 40 assembly seats.

But the big surprise this election season has been the resounding victory of the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab. Trends as of 6:20 pm show that they have either won or are leading in 92 seats out of the 117 seats, with the majority mark being 59 seats.

These results are largely in line with what exit polls had predicted on Monday.

The Congress has lost Punjab, and are now left with power in only two states, Chattisgarh and Rajasthan, while in Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand and Maharashtra, they are minor coalition partners.

Today's results conclude the electoral process that started on February 10, and spanned seven phases, with the final phase of voting taking place on March 7.

Here's what the results looked like.

1. Uttar Pradesh

Trends at 6:20 pm show that the BJP has won 86 seats and is leading in 165 seats. This is well past the state's majority mark of 203 seats.

This will ensure that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will get a second term in office, making him the first chief minister in the state's history to win a second term after completing a full five-year term.

He is leading from his traditional bastion of Gorakhpur by more than 46,000 votes.

The party has garnered close to 42% of the total votes in the state.

However, as an alliance, the National Democratic Alliance which is led by the BJP is considerably down from their collective 312 mark in the previous election.

Their main rival, the Samajwadi Party, is currently leading in 114 seats with an overall market share of 32%. Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is leading from the Karhal constituency by more than 49,000 votes.

The Congress and Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party are winning in two and one seat respectively. The BSP has close to 13% of the vote.



2. Punjab

AAP, which is currently the main opposition in Punjab's assembly, has stormed to power. They are leading in or have won 92 seats, of 117.

Bhagwant Mann, the party's chief ministerial face is leading by more than 26,000 votes from his seat, Dhuri.

The AAP juggernaut in the state has also led to several high profile candidates from rival parties losing their seats this time.

Former CM Captain Amarinder Singh, who resigned as Congress chief minister, only to fight this election with the BJP, Charanjit Singh Channi, who is the incumbent chief minister losing from both his seats: Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur. Former cricketer and Congress state chief Navjot Singh Siddhu, has lost the Amritsar East and stood third behind AAP and the Congress.

Parkash Singh Badal, a five-time chief minister is trailing from Lambi while his son Sukhbir Singh Badal is also likely to lose the Jalalabad seat.

AAP has cornered 42% of the votes, the Congress has 23% and the SAD 18.3%. The BJP has 6.6%.

3. Goa

While there is no clear winner yet, the BJP is the closest to the half-way mark. Currently, the BJP has 19 seats, followed by the Congress' 12. AAP has entered the assembly with two seats.

The Goa Forward Party has one seat, the Maharashtra Gomantak Party, which formed the government with the BJP in 2017, and Revolutionary Goans Party has won one. Three independents have won.

Mamata Bannerjee's Trinamool Congress contested the election, but has not opened its account.

Sawant is winning from his constituency of Sanquelim by more than 600 votes.



4. Uttarakhand

The BJP will form the next government, leading in 48 out of 70 seats. The party had won 57 seats in 2017.

While the party is ahead, the incumbent Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is trailing in Khatima by nearly 7,000 votes.



Former Congress CM Harish Rawat is also trailing from his seat Lalkuwa by 16,600 votes.

5. Manipur

In Manipur, CM N. Biren Singh seems to be all set for a second term, with the NDA way past the needed 31 seats required for a majority.

The BJP is leading in 26 seats, the Janata Dal (United) leading in 7 seats and independents are ahead in 3. The Kuki Peoples' Alliance is ahead in 2 seats, the National Peoples' Party leading in 7 and the Naga Peoples' Front leading in 5. The Congress is leading in 4 seats.

Singh beat Congress' Saratchandra Singh from Heingang by 18,271 votes.

Also Read: Exit Polls 2022: BJP Sweep In UP, Manipur; AAP Largest Party In Punjab





