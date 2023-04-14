With the onset of summers, Delhi residents are likely to face the heat of the weather as well as the heightened electricity bills as Delhiites will no longer be able to avail subsidised electricity. Delhi's power minister Atishi in a press conference on Friday said that subsidised electricity will be stopped as she blamed Delhi L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena.

"This subsidy is stopped because the AAP government has taken the decision to continue subsidy for the coming year, but that file is with Delhi L-G and till the file doesn't come back AAP government cannot release the subsidised bill," Atishi said.

Earlier in the day, Atishi alleged that she had been seeking to meet the L-G to discuss the issue of electricity subsidy, but was not being given an appointment.

"Since morning I have been seeking a 5-minute meeting with the Hon’ble LG regarding the issue of electricity subsidy. It is deeply disappointing that despite the urgency of the issue, I have not gotten time from the Hon’ble LG," she wrote on Twitter.

The AAP government had introduced the subsidised electricity in the national capital in March 2015. Last year, the scheme was changed to a voluntary scheme where the consumers choose to opt for the subsidy by filling an application form.

AAP's electricity plank

Subsidised electricity has been one of Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP's strongest poll promises. Subsidised power supply is also being given in AAP-ruled Punjab and was on party's promises in poll-bound states like Goa and Gujarat last year.

In Delhi, electricity is free for consumers who use upto 200 units. For those consuming between 201 and 400 units, get a subsidy of 50% capped at Rs 850.

Last month, Atishi had announced that those who opted for subsidy in October 2022 would be able to get it till March, 2024. Livemint reported that out 58 lakh domestic consumers in Delhi, 48 lakh have applied to get the subsidy from discoms. Delhi CM and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal had alleged in the Assembly that "conspiracy" was being hatched to hurdle the AAP government's free electricity scheme.



In October 2022, L-G Saxena had ordered a probe into the electricity subsidy scheme over allegations of irregularities. According to reports, the L-G ordered probe after a complaint was filed at the L-G Secretariat which alleged "impropriety and discrepancies" in the subsidy scheme.