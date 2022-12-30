After two years of muted New Year's eve celebrations due to Covid-19, this year people across India are eagerly waiting to welcome 2023, with no lockdown restrictions.



For the last few weeks though, as Covid-19 cases emerged in neighbouring China, the government has advised people to follow Covid-19 guidelines.



Meanwhile, state police and security officials have been asked to be vigilant. Big cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru have put in place more number of security check points, CCTV cameras and drone surveillance systems.



BOOM verified and listed out the security arrangements in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru for 31 December, 2022.

Delhi

In the national capital, over 16,500 cops will be deployed across the city on Saturday in view of the New Year celebrations and more than 20 companies of forces will be sent to different districts.

Addressing a press conference, Special Commissioner of Police – Law and Order, Dependra Pathak said that arrangements have been made for anti-terror measures in crowded areas in the city where local police will be in real-time coordination with the Special Cell.



"Women's safety will also be our focus area and more than 2,500 women personnel will be deployed in the city," the officer said.

Over 1,600 checkpoints, 1,200 mobile patrolling vehicles and 2,074 bikes will be deployed in order to monitor the situation in the capital.

The police offer said that Delhi police would focus on the areas that would witness high footfall of people for celebrations. "The deployment this time will be divided into two shifts for giving adequate cover. The shifts will start from 4 to 5 p.m. till early morning and both shifts will overlap each other."

Meanwhile, around 1850 traffic police would be deployed in the capital along with local police for joint checking.



Special Commissioner of Police, Traffic, S.S. Yadav said that to keep drunk driving restained, 125 checkpoints have been identified.

"The traffic will be restricted to entering Connaught Place after 8 p.m. on Saturday and only authorised vehicles will be allowed. Mobile teams will also be placed for checking in the city," he said.

Mumbai

Mumbai police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar told news channel ABPMajhalTv "We urge Mumbai to usher the new year enthusiastically but responsibly." He said that police will take strict action against people if misconduct is reported.

The officer said a total of 5,500 CCTV cameras, eight drones and over 20,000 cops will be deployed in the city in order to keep a watch on "revellers and anti-social elements."

The police explained the steps they would be following to ensure safety and law and order in the state. There would be anti-sabotage teams, bomb squads and anti-eve teasing teams would be step in places where tourist footfall remains high. Cops will also will be stationed at beaches.

Police and CID officials are going to take details of the guests checking in hotels and lodges. There will be high vigil at places like Gateway of India, Marine Drive, Bandra Bandstand and Girguam, Dadar, Mahim, Juhu, Madh and Gorai beaches.



The notice reads that in Navi Mumbai, over 3,000 cops would be stationed to patrol streets and public movement.

This year, no restrictions were placed by civic authorities or city police on public gatherings. However, terrace parties are permitted only until 12:30 while indoor parties can continue till 5 am.

Bengaluru

The Karnataka government on December 26 issued an advisory for the upcoming New Year celebrations in the state to prevent law and order issues.

The government advisory said amid Covid-19 preventions, all celebrations in connection with New Year should be completed by 1 am on December 31 and January 1.

Bengaluru police said that they will be closely monitoring the city's New Year celebrations and have installed additional CCTV and drone cameras to ensure that the entire city is under surveillance.

On December 27, Bengaluru police commissioner Pratap Reddy urged party organisers in the city to follow decibel rules and avoid causing discomfort to those around them.

"If you think we can't see you, think again," the Bengaluru police tweeted adding that they are increasing CCTV and drone surveillance during NYE.





If you think WE CAN'T SEE YOU, think again ?♂️



We are ensuring adequate lighting in crowded areas, increased CCTV and Drone Surveillance during NYE. Let's all pledge to keep Namma Ooru, Safe Bengaluru ?#PolicePublicPartnership ? pic.twitter.com/yY24T31aO0 — ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ನಗರ ಪೊಲೀಸ್ BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) December 27, 2022

As many as 9,200 security personnel will be stationed to manage the traffic flow.

