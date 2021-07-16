Reuters Photojournalist Danish Siddiqui Killed In Afghanistan

Danish Siddiqui, the Pulitzer Prize winning Reuters Chief Photographer was killed while covering clashes between Afghan forces and the Taliban in Kandahar. Siddiqui was 38 years old.

Reuters has confirmed the news stating that Siddiqui and a senior Afghan officer were killed during a firefight against Taliban forces in a market area in Spin Boldak.

Siddiqui had been covering the ongoing clash between Afghanistan and the Taliban over the Afghanistan-Pakistan border crossing in Spin Boldak.

In a Twitter thread on July 13, Siddiqui had documented the clash in Kandahar in a series of videos and photos.

THREAD.

Afghan Special Forces, the elite fighters are on various frontlines across the country. I tagged along with these young men for some missions. Here is what happened in Kandahar today while they were on a rescue mission after spending the whole night on a combat mission. pic.twitter.com/HMTbOOtDqN — Danish Siddiqui (@dansiddiqui) July 13, 2021

Quoting an Afghan commander, Reuters state that Siddiqui was speaking with shopkeepers in the area when the Taliban attacked again.

According to their statement, Siddiqui had informed Reuters that he suffered a shrapnel injury in his arm on Friday and received treatment for it after the Taliban withdrew from the area.

Siddiqui graduated with a Masters in Mass Communication from Jamia Millia Islamia University. He worked as a news correspondent with a news channel before switching over to photojournalism.



He had worked at Reuters as a photojournalist since joining the organisation as an intern in 2010.

During his time at Reuters, Siddiqui covered the 2015 earthquake in Nepal, the battle for Mosul between Iraqi forces and Islamic State terrorists, the Rohingya refugee crisis, the 2019 Easter bombings in Sri Lanka, the 2020 Delhi Riots, the protests against the Citizenship Ammendment Act, protests in Hong Kong and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in India.

Siddiqui, along with six other Reuters photographers, won the coveted Pulitzer Prize for Feature Photography in 2018 for their series documenting the Rohingya Refugee Crisis.

As India posted world record of COVID cases funeral pyres of people, who died due to the coronavirus disease were pictured at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, April 22, 2021. @Reuters #CovidIndia pic.twitter.com/bm5Qx5SEOm — Danish Siddiqui (@dansiddiqui) April 22, 2021

A mob out for blood: India's protests pit Hindus against Muslims https://t.co/OlhvGh0zVU pic.twitter.com/4AwseiBQvP — Reuters (@Reuters) February 27, 2020

Many of you inquired about the young boy being carried by his migrant father as the lockdown kicked in India.

We visited Kushwaha family in a small village in central India and here is our special report on migrant labourers like him. https://t.co/7vTYjvS7aj #coronavirus #india pic.twitter.com/5Ykj9pUEAn — Danish Siddiqui (@dansiddiqui) April 21, 2020

I met Aamir at a crematorium where he had arrived with bodies of #COVID19 victims. It was his first day at work as a hearse driver and he looked a bit shaken even behind his mask. We spoke for sometime, exchanged nos. & promised to keep in touch. pic.twitter.com/Vo8EbVSN1k — Danish Siddiqui (@dansiddiqui) June 15, 2020

Repeal the farm laws was the chorus at a Maha Panchayat or grand village council meeting attended by thousands of farmers and their families in Kandel, Haryana. #FarmersProtest #India pic.twitter.com/D3ny81wEwU — Danish Siddiqui (@dansiddiqui) February 3, 2021

Journalists, in India and abroad, paid tribute to Siddiqui on social media.

Danish Siddiqui was India's Eye! He captured some of the most seminal images of the recent years as the Reuters Chief Photographer. We lost him while he was covering the war in Afghanistan. Two days back he had a close shave. Rest in Power, Danish! https://t.co/UZZR8Cxm10 — Basharat Peer (@BasharatPeer) July 16, 2021

This thread from @dansiddiqui just a couple of days back - illustrating how difficult and dangerous the situation is in parts of Afghanistan. #RIP Danish Siddiqui. https://t.co/iReQ2jh8xO — Vikram Chandra (@vikramchandra) July 16, 2021

Terrible Terrible news. Our dearest Danish Siddiqui, Reuters Chief photojournalist, was killed in clashes in Spin Boldak district in Kandahar, Afghanistan. He was embedded with Afghan forces which came under attack by Taliban. Remember reporting with him on many assignments. RIP pic.twitter.com/htFvIT8MiG — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) July 16, 2021

In his visuals, Danish Siddiqui narrated the story of India's humongous humanitarian crisis like an angry poet



Rest in peace, brother. @Reuters pic.twitter.com/Q0GwfJ34jq — Jehangir Ali (@Gaamuk) July 16, 2021

So tragic to hear that my Indian friend, Pulitzer Prize winner journalist Danish Seddiqi got killed in Kandahar last night. He was embedded with Afghan forces. We met last week and he was telling me about his kids, family and his work from covering Rohingya to pandemic in India. — Lotfullah Najafizada (@LNajafizada) July 16, 2021

Devastated to hear that the brave and brilliant Danish Siddiqui has been killed in Kandahar. He posted this thread just 2 days ago showing how bad things are getting in Afghanistan. Exceptional reporting, just as he has done in so many places. https://t.co/bYC1tph61X — Ben Anderson (@benjohnanderson) July 16, 2021