The Animal Welfare Board of India has withdrawn the appeal to celebrate February 14 as 'Cow Hug Day'. In an order issued on Friday, the board said that the appeal was being withdrawn under the direction of the Ministry of Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairying.

Earlier, the Animal Welfare Board had appealed to celebrate February 14 as a mark of respect for the 'mother cow' calling it the "backbone of Indian culture".

"As directed by the Competent Authority and Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying the appeal issued by Animal Welfare Board of India for celebration of Cow Hug Day on February 14, 2023 stands withdrawn," the fresh order issued by the board said.

Dated February 6, 2023, the notice termed cow as the "backbone of Indian culture and rural economy". "It is known as Kamdhenu' and Gaumata because of its nourishing nature like mother, the giver of all providing riches to humanity," the notice said.

While the previous circular had listed out the reasons to celebrate Cow Hug Day, Friday's notice did not mention why it was being withdrawn.

What did the earlier order say?

The earlier order said that the 'vedic' traditions are on the brink of extinction due to western culture "The dazzle of western civilisation has made our physical culture and heritage almost forgotten," the notice said. The notice further urged cow lovers to celebrate February 14 as 'Cow Hug Day' "keeping in mind the importance of mother cow and make life happy and full of positive energy."

The appeal to celebrate 'Cow Hug Day' on February 14 coincided with Valentine's Day which has often been criticised by several religious and right-leaning groups terming it a 'western concept' that does not fall in line with Indian values.



The appeal had prompted jokes and memes on social media.