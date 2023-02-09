Animal Welfare Board has said that February 14, which is celebrated as Valentine's Day, should be celebrated as 'Cow Hug Day' keeping in mind the 'importance of the mother cow.'
The Animal Welfare Board of India has made an appeal to celebrate February 14 as 'Cow Hug Day'. In a notice issued on February 6, the board said that hugging a cow will "bring emotional richness" to increase our "individual and collective happiness". February 14 is usually celebrated as Valentine's Day across the world. However, each year, several religious and right-leaning groups criticise the celebration and denounce it as a 'western concept' that does not fall in line with Indian values.
Copies of the Animal Welfare Board regarding 'Cow Hug Day' were shared widely on social media on Wednesday. BOOM found that the notice has been uploaded on the board's website.
Here is all you need to know about the notice on 'cow hug day':
What does the notice say?
Dated February 6, 2023, the notice terms cow as the "backbone of Indian culture and rural economy". "It is known as Kamdhenu' and Gaumata because of its nourishing nature like mother, the giver of all providing riches to humanity," the notice says.
It further adds that 'vedic' traditions are on the brink of extinction due to western culture. "The dazzle of western civilisation has made our physical culture and heritage almost forgotten," the notice says.
It further urges cow lovers to celebrate February 14 as 'Cow Hug Day' "keeping in mind the importance of mother cow and make life happy and full of positive energy."
What are people saying on the internet?
From disbelief to laughter, the circular prompted varied reactions from social media users. On Twitter, people shared memes and jokes. Here are some reactions from Twitter users:
Do you always want to share the authentic news with your friends?