The Animal Welfare Board of India has made an appeal to celebrate February 14 as 'Cow Hug Day'. In a notice issued on February 6, the board said that hugging a cow will "bring emotional richness" to increase our "individual and collective happiness". February 14 is usually celebrated as Valentine's Day across the world. However, each year, several religious and right-leaning groups criticise the celebration and denounce it as a 'western concept' that does not fall in line with Indian values.

Copies of the Animal Welfare Board regarding 'Cow Hug Day' were shared widely on social media on Wednesday. BOOM found that the notice has been uploaded on the board's website.

Here is all you need to know about the notice on 'cow hug day':

What does the notice say?

Dated February 6, 2023, the notice terms cow as the "backbone of Indian culture and rural economy". "It is known as Kamdhenu' and Gaumata because of its nourishing nature like mother, the giver of all providing riches to humanity," the notice says.

It further adds that 'vedic' traditions are on the brink of extinction due to western culture. "The dazzle of western civilisation has made our physical culture and heritage almost forgotten," the notice says.

It further urges cow lovers to celebrate February 14 as 'Cow Hug Day' "keeping in mind the importance of mother cow and make life happy and full of positive energy."

What are people saying on the internet?

From disbelief to laughter, the circular prompted varied reactions from social media users. On Twitter, people shared memes and jokes. Here are some reactions from Twitter users:

Likely to be lonely on Valentine's Day? The government of India advises you to hug a cow. You can 'decolonise' in the same swift movement.



Cow Hug Day, 14th February. Unclear whether bovine consent is required but you'll find out, no doubt. pic.twitter.com/FsRjaaekpL — Priyamvada Gopal (@PriyamvadaGopal) February 8, 2023





Vedic traditions are on the verge of extinction, says the Animal Welfare Board of India. Therefore, cow hug day ~



Cow is your new valentine. — V P Sanu (@VP_Sanu) February 8, 2023





Cow Hug Day?



More like - In the Moo For Love. — Kushan Patel (@Kushanarchy) February 9, 2023

Cow Hug Day is on Feb 14th pic.twitter.com/sgsxsli3oK — ਅਦਨਾਨ ਅਲੀ ਖਾਨ ( عدنان علی خان ) (@AdnanAliKhan555) February 8, 2023

So what do you have to ask :



Will you be my Cow?

or Will you be my Gai? #CowHugDay — @UrbanShrink (@UrbanShrink) February 9, 2023













A happy Valentine’s Day in advance to all those who are looking for a cow to hug 🤗 pic.twitter.com/fX8ufeF0fq — Shah Alam Khan (@shahalam13) February 8, 2023



