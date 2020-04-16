COVID-19: How Will China's Role Change?

The post COVID-19 world is going to be a different one especially when it comes to Asia. Roughly, one fifth of the world's goods are produced in China. But what is China's role going to be in the coming days?

To discuss more about this BOOM's Govindraj Ethiraj spoke to Parag Khanna, Founder & Managing Partner, FutureMap.

'We will see an acceleration in the trends that were already underway which specifies that Asia is indeed much larger than China,' says Parag Khanna.

Other than this, he made the following points -

* Japan and other economies have been shifting their production out of China into South-East Asia; partially into India as well to take advantage of open, fast-growing markets, lower labour costs and more.



* The supply chains are shifting. We are globally moving towards 'Make Where You Sell' model.

* Whether its the geo-political tensions, trade war or Coronavirus, these are all nudging us incrementally in the direction of potential and a more resilient, distributed system.

* Power of connectivity is the ultimate power.







