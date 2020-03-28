Can COVID-19 Be Cured Using A Combination Of These Drugs?
Doctors at the Sawai Man Singh hospital in Jaipur have been at the forefront dealing with COVID-19 patients. Not only this but they have also been able to cure them. Dr. Sudhir Bhandari is the Principal and Controller at the Medical College and Hospital speaks to Govindraj Ethiraj as and shares some key insights as to how they were able to cure them. Listen in as he gives some details and tell us if this method can be replicated.
