Amid tight security, Delhi Police on Thursday filed a chargesheet and a cancellation report before two local courts in the two sexual harassment cases filed against ex-Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Singh. Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur had on June 8 assured protesting wrestlers that Delhi Police would file its chargesheet in the cases by June 15.



The police concluded their probe after reportedly questioning more than 180 people and recording statements of 25. Wrestlers who alleged sexual harassment were taken to the Wrestling Federation of India's Delhi office to recreate the crime. Two of the six women wrestlers have also been asked to provide evidence to back their claims. Furthermore, Delhi Police also reached out to the international wrestling community and are waiting for their replies. The police said a supplementary chargesheet will be filed if they receive any new information.



Stalking, Outraging a Women’s Modesty: Charges against Brij Bhushan

In the case filed by six wrestlers, the Delhi Police filed a chargesheet where Singh stands as an accused charged with outraging a woman’s modesty, stalking, and making sexually coloured remarks.

Apart from the charges mentioned above, Singh’s secretary Vinod Tomar—who also stands as an accused—has additionally been charged with abetment and criminal intimidation.



“In the FIR registered by the wrestlers, after completion of the investigation, we are filing a chargesheet for the offences under sections 354, 354A, and 354D IPC against accused Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and for offences under sections 109/354/354A/506 IPC against accused Vinod Tomar before the concerned Hon'ble Court,” the police said in the statement it issued.

No corroborative evidence in POCSO case: Delhi Police

In the case filed by a minor wrestler, the Delhi Police filed a 550-page report seeking to cancel the FIR and drop POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act, charges filed against Singh since the investigation couldn’t corroborate the charges against the BJP MP.

“In the POCSO matter, after completion of the investigation, we have submitted a police report under section 173 Cr PC requesting for a cancellation of the case based upon statements of the complainant i.e., the father of the victim and the victim herself,” the police added.



The police can seek cancellation of FIR in cases where no corroborative evidence is found.



The hearing on this issue will be heard on July 4.



On June 5, the minor wrestler’s father made a spectacular U-turn where he recorded a fresh statement before a magistrate admitting to falsely accusing Singh because he was angry at the ex-WFI chief when his daughter lost in the 2022 Under-17 Asian Championship trial final.







