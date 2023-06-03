A video of President Droupadi Murmu urging the central government and the Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud to ensure the implementation of court orders so that people "get justice in the true sense" during Jharkhand's new High Court inauguration is being shared with the false claim that she hit out at the government over the ongoing wresters' protest.

Several Olympic and national-level wrestlers such as Bajrang Punia, Sakshee Malikkh, and Vinesh Phogat have been protesting against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment against him. The FIR filed by seven athletes, including one minor, alleges a decade-long pattern of sexual harassment and abuse against the BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh's Kaiserganj.

The 1.09 minutes video is being shared with the false claim that President Murmu targeted the ruling the BJP government over the wresters' protest. The video is being shared with the caption, "Anguished President of the country, Draupadi Murmu, seems to be targeting the government probably on wrestlers conundrum, by stating, "Even after the court's verdict, justice is not served.""





The same video is being shared on Twitter with the false claim.





BOOM found that the viral video is from May 24, 2023, when President Droupadi Murmu urged the government and the Chief Justice of India to ensure implementation of court orders so that people get justice during Jharkhand's new High Court inauguration. The video is being shared falsely linking President Murmu's statement to the ongoing wrestlers' protest.

Taking a hint from the video, we searched with the caption, "President Droupadi Murmu ensure implementation of court orders justice" and found news reports on the speech by President Murmu. We found news reports on the same viral video in several news reports which reported on President Murmu's speech given during the inauguration of Jharkhand's new High Court on May 24, 2023.

In the speech she had urged the government and the Chief Justice of India to ensure implementation of court orders so that people get justice in the "true sense". She further added that even after getting a favourable verdict, people's happiness is sometimes short-lived as the court orders are not implemented sometimes.









In the original speech, President Murmu does not talk about the wreslers' protest as claimed in the viral posts. The full speech can be seen below on President of India's official YouTube channel.

Additionally, taking a hint from the viral video which has the News 24 logo, we found the original video was tweeted by News 24 with the caption when translated reads, "'Some people do not get justice even after the court's decision' President Droupadi Murmu spoke to CJI, Law Minister"








