This year proved remarkable for the Supreme Court for the high number of judgments given by Constitution Benches (benches of five judges and seven judges), the number of judges appointed and those that retired, along with its record of “unprecedented disposal” of cases.



To give perspective in numbers: In 2023, the Supreme Court Constitution Bench gave 18 judgments (five-judge benches: 17, seven-judge bench: 1); 14 judges were appointed while nine retired; and the top court made a dent in the backlog of its cases by disposing 52,191 cases against the registration of 49,191 cases.



The top court judgements have been notable as well – starting with its decision on demonetization and concluding with its pronouncement on the Centre’s 2019 move to abrogate the special status granted to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

BOOM looks at important judgements from 2023.

Decision to demonetize not flawed; Justice BV Nagarathna Dissents

On its first working day of this year, Supreme Court Constitution Bench in a 4:1 majority said the Centre's 2016 decision to demonetise Rs 1000 and Rs 500 currency notes was reasonable and not flawed.

Justice BV Nagarathana—the sole dissenter—observed, “...Without parliament, a democracy cannot thrive...Parliament cannot be left aloof on such important decisions”.



The top court’s decision came on a batch of 58 pleas challenging the Centre's 2016 economic exercise to ban Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 currency notes. Initially, the apex court was reluctant to hear the matter after they observed that for all practical purposes, there were no issues left on demonetisation but the challenge to its economic policy could be heard as an “academic exercise”.



Former finance minister and senior advocate P Chidambaram, however, presented a compelling argument and convinced the court to hear the matter.

Can't Impose Additional Restrictions on Lawmaker's Right to Free Speech

Supreme Court Constitution Bench held additional restrictions cannot be imposed on a politician’s right to free speech and they enjoy freedom of speech in equal measure as any other citizens under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution.

More importantly, the majority verdict—authored by Justice V Ramasubramanian and concurred by Justices S Abdul Nazeer, AS Bopanna, and BR Gavai—held that a government cannot be held vicariously liable for statements made by its ministers.



Justice BV Nagarathna however dissented on certain points and observed that considering the impact politicians have on the masses, public functionaries and celebrities must be circumspect in what they say in public.

Mere Membership of an unlawful organization is a crime under UAPA

In a significant order, the Supreme Court upheld the provision which persecutes guilt by association when it ruled that mere membership of an organisation declared unlawful by the Centre is a crime under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

Through this verdict, the top court also reversed its 2011 Arup Bhuyan judgment—which ruled that mere membership of an unlawful organization was insufficient grounds for an offence—saying it was “bad in law”.

SC lays guidelines to select EC members; Govt brings in new law

In a crucial verdict, the Supreme Court laid down guidelines for the appointment of Election Commission members which included a high-powered committee comprising the Prime Minister, the Leader of Opposition and the Chief Justice of India.

Election Commission was bound by duty to act in a “free and fair” manner, abide by the Constitutional framework and follow court directions since it held the fate of democracy in its hands, the Supreme Court had said. The guidelines and the court’s observation were significant as the nation is gearing towards Lok Sabha elections in 2024.



However, in a turn of events, barely four months after the judgment, the Centre in August introduced ‘The Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023’ which sought to replace the CJI with the Prime Minister’s nominee as the third member of the high-powered selection committee. Both houses passed this bill in the recently concluded winter session of the parliament.



