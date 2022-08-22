In a significant development, the Supreme Court on Monday scrapped the Committee of Administrators (CoA) a week after the FIFA ban and directed Secretary General Sunando Dhar of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) to take charge of its day-to-day affairs.



The bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud said the above order has been issued to facilitate the revocation of FIFA's suspension order and to ensure that the prestige of hosting the Under-17 Women's World Cup and participating of Indian footballers is not affected.



The development took place after the Centre—having met FIFA officials on several occasions since the suspension on August 15—urged the top court to repeal the mandate of the CoA in accordance with FIFA's rule banning "third party interference".



The "suspension of AIFF is disastrous for the entire nation and all football players," Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said.



Mehta further assured the court despite vested interest creating this crisis, India was not being "singled out" and FIFA's rules were "uniform" for all its member states.



While granting a one-week extension to conclude polls, the Apex Court also modified the election process to accommodate changes proposed by FIFA. Accordingly, the AIFF voters' list for the upcoming elections will comprise 36 member states.



Since there was no objection to the appointment of Returning Officers Umesh Sinha and Tapas Bhattacharya, they shall be deemed to be appointed by this court, the bench said.



Lastly, for the purpose of these elections, the AIFF Executive Committee shall comprise of 23 persons—17 of which would include the President, Vice President and Treasurer who will be elected by the 36 member states, and six eminent players of which four would be men and two women.

The top court's order comes a week after FIFA, the world's top football body, suspended the AIFF with immediate effect citing "undue influence from third parties" and "flagrant violations of the FIFA Statutes".



In its suspension order, FIFA also revoked India's right to host the U-17 Women's World Cup scheduled to begin in October.



