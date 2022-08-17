FIFA Bans India's AIFF: Timeline Of How The Events Took Place

On August 14, what was long feared came to pass when FIFA unanimously suspended the All India Football Federation (AIFF) over undue influence from third parties", which is a reference to the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA).



According to FIFA's letter addressed to AIFF Secretary General Sunando Dhar, the Supreme Court's August 3 order directing the change in the composition of the electoral college to allow eminent footballers to participate in the election process tentative scheduled for August 26 was the immediate trigger for the suspension.

The bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud on August 3 had directed the CoA to compile a list of eminent footballers who would be given the chance along with the state associations to participate in the upcoming AIFF elections.

FIFA said it would lift the suspension if the COA was repealed and the AIFF administration was fully in charge of its daily affairs.

So what does this mean for Indian football? The immediate aftermath of FIFA's suspension has resulted in India losing the chance to host the upcoming FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup 2022.



And what does this mean for Indian football overall? Until FIFA revokes the suspension, Indian footballers or football clubs cannot participate in the Olympics or at the Asia Cup and Asia club leagues or any FIFA-affiliated international competitions.

This also means that neither the AIFF nor any of its members or officials may benefit from any development programs, courses, or training from FIFA and/or the AFC. Moreover, we would remind you and your affiliates not to enter into any sporting contact with the AIFF and/or its teams while the AIFF is suspended, the FIFA letter to its member states said.

Stakeholders suggest that the Supreme Court tomorrow will now have to reconsider this issue in light of recent developments after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on Tuesday apprised the court of FIFA's decision.

BOOM recaps the issue before the Supreme Court and the timeline of events that led to FIFA's decision to suspend the AIFF.

What is the Committee of Administrators?



On November 10 2017, Supreme Court constituted a two-member Committee of Administrators comprising former chief election commissioner SY Quraishi and ex-Indian football team captain Bhaskar Ganguly giving them eight weeks to redraft the constitution. On May 18, 2022 Supreme Court deposed AIFF President Praful Patel and his Executive Committee; and modified its November 2017 order to appoint retired Supreme Court judge AR Dave as the head of the CoA. This Justice Dave-led CoA then took over the administration and day-to-day affairs of the AIFF.

The CoA was tasked with (i) formulating a new constitution for the AIFF which would be in consonance with the National Sports Code and the Model Guidelines; and (ii) conducting elections and ensuring the constitution of the Executive Committee.

Timeline of events:



May 23, 2022: Praful Patel sent a letter to FIFA "in his capacity as a FIFA Council member" suggesting that the appointment of the CoA by the top court would be interpreted by FIFA and Asian Football Confederation (AFC) as "undue third-party influence" and that India could face suspension thus jeopardising the Asian Cup Qualifiers in June 2022 and the FIFA U-17Women's World Cup scheduled for October 2022.

May 25: FIFA acknowledged Patel's letter and said a joint delegation with the AFC would visit India and review the situation.

June 21 to June 23: A seven-member FIFA-AFC delegation came to India and met with the Ministry, State Associations, and the CoA. It issued a strict timeline for AIFF to conduct elections or risk being banned. According to FIFA's timeline, the AIFF was required to adopt a new constitution by July 31, with a Special General Body Meeting to be scheduled for August 5 wherein a date would be set for elections before September 30. CoA allegedly gave assurances to FIFA that it would not change the composition of the voting list.

July 13 to July 15: CoA submitted its draft constitution before FIFA and the Supreme Court for its consideration.

July 21: During the scheduled hearing, CoA told the Supreme Court that it accepted 98 percent of all objections to the draft constitution.

July 26: FIFA told AIFF to reduce the percent of eminent player representation in its Executive Committee as co-opted members to 25 from the 50 per cent as stipulated in CoA's draft constitution.

August 3: After considering a recommendation by the CoA which was endorsed by the Sports Ministry Supreme Court directed the inclusion of 36 eminent footballers in the voting list. The new democratically elected committee's mandate would last for three months only just so India could host the FIFA under-17 Women's Football Cup in accordance with FIFA's conditions. 35 state football bodies, which in turn, represent the interest of 7000 clubs, 700 district Associations and 5,00,000 football players across the country objected to the inclusion of the 36 eminent players on the grounds that it violated the National Sports Code.

August 5: FIFA-AFC wrote to AIFF Secretary General and said it was informed about the Supreme Court's August 3 order which "allegedly resulted in deviations to the aforementioned roadmap. If this is considered to be true, it would irrefutably jeopardise the mutual understanding which was displayed so far on the steps forward".

August 6: CoA tells FIFA there is no deviation.

August 8: Centre filed a plea seeking a modification of the Supreme Court's August 3 order since it was not privy to CoA commitments to FIFA with respect to the Draft Constitution and non-inclusion of eminent footballers in the voting list. Centre told SC that it was always under a bonafide belief that the draft constitution being prepared by the CoA is in compliance with FIFA Statues and that the electoral college suggested by CoA would not be in conflict with FIFA requirements.

August 9: State associations also moved Supreme Court seeking a modification of the August 3 and informing it about the escalation in the crisis following its August 3 order with FIFA's August 5 letter making it clear of their intent to suspend India and withdrawing India's hosting rights for the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.



"FIFA and the AFC have taken such a strong stance because of three reasons. First, it appears that the CoA's proposal goes against the roadmap agreed upon with FIFA and the AFC. Second, changing the electoral college's composition amounts to a third party influencing the affairs of AIFF as per FIFA. Third, including individual sportspersons in the AIFF General Body violates the FIFA Statutes 2022," the affidavit read.

August 10: CoA files a contempt plea against former aviation minister Praful Patel alleging interference in the administration matters. CoA told the Supreme Court that on August 6, Patel virtually met with the 35 Intervening Member Associations with the express purpose of interfering with top court proceedings and in the said meeting he has impliedly admitted to having arranged for the Augsut 5 letter from FIFA-AFC.

CoA's affidavit said it had evidence to show that Praful Patel, who was removed as AIFF President, consistently abused his position as a FIFA Council Member to orchestrate a campaign among the State Associations to undermine steps taken by the Supreme Court.

August 11: Supreme Court said it would interfere if attempts were made to sabotage India's chance to host the upcoming FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup. The Centre told the bench that it was in talks with FIFA to salvage the world cup and a meeting was scheduled during the course of the day. SC agreed to give time and adjourned the matter for August 17.



August 15: FIFA-AFC suspend the All India Football Federation.

