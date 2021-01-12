Supreme Court Stays Farm Laws Till Further Orders

The Supreme Court suspended the implementation of the three contentious farm laws until further orders. The top court has also constituted a four-member committee that will look into the grievances the farmers have concerning the three farm acts.

The committee will include Bhupinder Singh Mann former Rajya Sabha MP and President of All India Coordination Committee and the Bharatiya Kisan Union; Dr Pramod Kumar Joshi, director for South Asia, International Food Policy Research Institute; Ashok Gulati, agricultural economist and Anil Ghanvat, President of the Shetkari Sanghatna, Maharashtra.

The top court has also issued notice on a plea filed by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta who has sought an injunction against a proposed tractor rally or march that allegedly aims to disrupt Republic Day celebrations on January 26.



The top court's order came a day after it pulled up the Centre for its alleged mishandling of the crisis emanating from the farmers' protest. It was hearing pleas challenging the three farm laws namely Farmers (Empowerment & Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance & Farm Services Act 2020, Farmers Produce Trade & Commerce (Promotion & Facilitation) Act & Amendment to Essential Commodities Act. Pleas seeking its stay, and its enactment were also heard along with pleas seeking the removal of the protestors at the borders of Delhi.



Also Read: Either Stay Laws Or We Will: SC To Centre On Farm Laws



"We don't wish to make stray comments, but we are very disappointed with the way the Centre is dealing with this. We don't know what kind of consultation process was carried out for the farm laws that entire states are up in rebellion," CJI Bobde said on Monday. The bench had also reiterated its intent to form a committee that would act as a mediator between the protesting farmers and the Centre.



Also Read: Farmers' Protests: SC Seeks Resolution, Asks Centre To Reply

