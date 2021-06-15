Delhi HC Grants Bail to Devangana Kalita, Natasha Narwal, Asif Iqbal Tanha

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted bail to Pinjra Tod activists Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal, along with Jamia Milia Islamia student Asif Iqbal Tanha who were arrested in connection with the February 2020 communal riots in Delhi.



Kalita, Narwal, and Tanha got bail in the FIR 59/20 which pertains to the larger "conspiracy" that led to the riots which left 53 dead and injured hundreds. The Delhi Police arrested all three in May 2020. While Kalita and Tanha have been behind bars since then, Narwal was recently granted three weeks parole on May 10 in light of her father's death due to covid.



The high court set bail at a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and two local sureties. The three will have to surrender their passports and not indulge in activities that would hamper the case.



The three were booked under the stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.



Kalita, Narwal, and Tanha have already secured bail in the other FIRs lodged against them in connection with the Delhi Riots. After securing bail today, it is likely that the three will be released from Tihar Jail soon.





