No Interviews, Daily Calls To Police: Delhi Court Riders for Umar Khalid's Bail
Delhi Police in September 2020 arrested student activist Umar Khalid for allegedly masterminding the 2020 Delhi Riots.
Delhi Court on Monday granted interim bail for a week to student activist Umar Khalid so he may attend his sister's wedding scheduled later this month. Additional sessions judge Amitabh Rawat clarified that there would be no extension to bail and Khalid would have to surrender himself before authorities on December 30.
Delhi Police on September 13 2020 arrested Khalid for conspiring to orchestrate the 2020 Delhi Riots which resulted in the death of 58 and injured hundreds. Khalid has been accused under provisions of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and other provisions under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Though interim, Khalid is the second accused to get bail from a trial court in this larger conspiracy case being probed by the Special Cell.
Delhi court has imposed riders which include:
- Khalid has been banned from interacting with the media or posting anything on social media;
- No contact with any witnesses, or tampering with evidence;
- Khalid will provide his mobile number—which will remain switched on at all times—to the Investigating Officer (IO);
- Khalid has been directed to video call the IO daily;
- Khalid is not allowed to meet anyone apart from his family, relatives and friends who will attend his sister's wedding;
- Khalid is banned from leaving his house except to attend wedding functions at venues; police officials will be posted outside his house and may not go inside
