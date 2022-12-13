Delhi Court on Monday granted interim bail for a week to student activist Umar Khalid so he may attend his sister's wedding scheduled later this month. Additional sessions judge Amitabh Rawat clarified that there would be no extension to bail and Khalid would have to surrender himself before authorities on December 30.



Delhi Police on September 13 2020 arrested Khalid for conspiring to orchestrate the 2020 Delhi Riots which resulted in the death of 58 and injured hundreds. Khalid has been accused under provisions of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and other provisions under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Though interim, Khalid is the second accused to get bail from a trial court in this larger conspiracy case being probed by the Special Cell.



Delhi court has imposed riders which include:

