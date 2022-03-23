Birbhum Violence: Calcutta HC Directs State Police To Submit Status Report

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday said it would give the state police an opportunity to submit its case diaries and status report on the investigation in the Birbhum violence before taking a call on transferring the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The high court on Wednesday took suo moto cognizance of the Birbhum violence a day after a mob gutted at least 10 houses killing around eight individuals in retaliation for the alleged murder of local TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh.

The high court heard the matter, along with a slew of PILs, on Wednesday itself.



"We at the first instance give an opportunity to the State to produce the case diary/ report about the investigation by tomorrow 2 PM. Report relating to the investigation done until now to be produced by 2 PM on 24 March," the bench led by Chief Justice Pankaj Shrivastava said.

The high court also issued directions to the state to protect the witnesses and preserve the crime scene.



- State must immediately install CCTV cameras in the presence of District Judge, Purba Bardhaman district. The CCTVs must record and cover all angles of the scene of crime till further orders. The DVR must have sufficient memory to record the same.



- A team from the Central Forensic Science laboratory (CFSL), Delhi is directed to visit the scene of the crime and collect the necessary evidence for forensic examination without any delay;



- Director-General of Police (DGP) and Inspector General (IG) of Police in consultation with District Judge, Purba Bardhaman district will ensure that all witnesses are adequately protected and not threatened or influenced by anyone;



- The state must submit a report telling the HC whether the post-mortem procedure has been recorded on video. If any procedure remains, then the same must be digitally recorded.



The high court will now continue hearing the matter tomorrow at 2 pm.

