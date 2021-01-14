Bhupinder Singh Mann Recuses Himself From SC Committee On Farm Laws

Former Rajya Sabha MP Bhupinder Singh Mann has recused himself from the Supreme Court-appointed committee that would mediate between protesting farmers and the Centre. Mann, National President of BKU and Chairman of All India Kisan Coordination Committee, released a statement announcing his recusal two days after the Supreme Court nominated him.



"As a farmer myself and a Union leader, in view of the prevailing sentiments and apprehensions amongst the farm unions and the public in general, I am ready to sacrifice any position offered or given to me so as to not to compromise the interest of Punjab and farmers of the Country, I am recusing myself from the Committee and I always stand with my framers and Punjab", Mann's statement read.





S. Bhupinder Singh Mann Ex MP and National President of BKU and Chairman of All India Kisan Coordination Committee has recused himself from the 4 member committee constituted by Hon'ble Supreme Court pic.twitter.com/pHZhKXcVdT — Bhartiya Kisan Union (@BKU_KisanUnion) January 14, 2021





The Supreme Court on Tuesday suspended the implementation of the three contentious farm laws until further orders. The top court also constituted a four-member committee that will look into the grievances the farmers have concerning the three farm acts.



The committee also includes Dr Pramod Kumar Joshi, director for South Asia, International Food Policy Research Institute; Ashok Gulati, agricultural economist and Anil Ghanvat, President of the Shetkari Sanghatna, Maharashtra.



The top court had directed the committee to convene by January 22. "The Committee shall, upon hearing the Government as well as the representatives of the farmers' bodies, and other stakeholders, submit a report before this Court containing its recommendations. This shall be done within two months from the date of its first sitting," the order had read.



The top court's January 12 order came a day after it pulled up the Centre for its alleged mishandling of the crisis emanating from the farmers' protest. It was hearing pleas challenging the three farm laws namely Farmers (Empowerment & Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance & Farm Services Act 2020, Farmers Produce Trade & Commerce (Promotion & Facilitation) Act & Amendment to Essential Commodities Act. Pleas seeking its stay, and its enactment were also heard along with pleas seeking the removal of the protestors at the borders of Delhi.



"We don't wish to make stray comments, but we are very disappointed with the way the Centre is dealing with this. We don't know what kind of consultation process was carried out for the farm laws that entire states are up in rebellion," Chief Justice of India SA Bobde had said.

