Adani Electricity Notices Not Related To Mumbai Grid Failure Co Clarifies

After several parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region experienced a major power outage on Monday, photos of Adani Electricity notices intimating customers about maintenance work scheduled to take place on October 12, 2020, started doing the round on social media claiming that the two were related.



An Adani Electricity spokesperson clarified to BOOM that the notices circulating online were part of periodic maintenance work and unrelated to the grid failure in the city.

The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport tweeted that the interruption was caused due to Tata's incoming electricity supply failure. Tata Power also put out a statement confirming the same and added that restoration work is currently in progress.

The electric supply is interrupted due to TATAs incoming electric supply failure.

Inconvenience is regretted. — BEST Electricity (@myBESTElectric) October 12, 2020

Social media users took to Twitter to complain about the power outage in Mumbai and surrounding areas and some tweeted out photos of notices by Adani Electricity dated October 10, 2020, and October 11, 2020, which had notified customers that electricity would be discontinued on Monday for preventive maintenance work.

One of the notices dated October 11, 2020, read, "Consumers at Indraprastha Substation will be discontinued for a period of 06.00 hrs. From 10:00 hrs. to 16:00 HRS. 12.10.2020 to allow the company to carry out preventive maintenance work are hereby notified that the electric supply on improvement in the system. For any enquiry. please contact our 24-hour call centre or respective office/complaint centers."

This is a planned outage or what?! pic.twitter.com/uNu3fhmjEA — Sharell Cook (@AboutIndia) October 12, 2020

Adani Electricity notice dt 10/10/20 seems to be post-dated as lakhs of people are stranded on local trains. None had a clue. Numbers mentioned in notice are unreachable.Entire Mumbai is hold hostage.Only superpower can do this& can still go scotfree! Hope nothing serious happens pic.twitter.com/s9TDx3ThAh — Dr Ishwar Gilada (@drgilada) October 12, 2020

BOOM also received these photos on it's WhatsApp helpline number (7700906111) enquiring about it.

Periodic maintenance notice and not related to this cut today: Adani Electricity official

BOOM reached out to an Adani Electricity spokesperson who clarified that the notices were periodic maintenance notices and not related to city-wide power failure. The spokesperson further stated that the company puts out similar notices ranging from an hour to whatever timeline needed.

"This looks like periodic maintenance notice and not related to this cut today, we put similar notices ranging from an hour to whatever timeline needed. It's a routine practice by distribution networks to ensure seamless distribution," an Adani Electricity spokesperson told BOOM .

