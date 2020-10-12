Power Outage In Mumbai Due To Major Grid Failure

Several parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region experienced major power outage on Monday morning due to interruption in electric supply. Areas like Thane, Dombivli, Borivali, Navi Mumbai and some parts of the suburbs have been affected by the outage.



The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport stated through a tweet that the interruption was caused due to Tata's incoming electricity supply failure.

The electric supply is interrupted due to TATAs incoming electric supply failure.

— BEST Electricity (@myBESTElectric) October 12, 2020

Tata Power put out a statement confirming the same, and added that restoration work is currently in progress.

"At 10.10 am there were simultaneous substation tripping in MSETCL's Kalwa, Kharghar causing a huge dip in frequency in the Mumbai transmission system which led to tripping of Mumbai power supply. Restoration work in is in progress to bring supply from the 3 Hydro units and Trombay units once the MSETCL transmission lines are connected," read the statement.



Mumbai suburban trains that are currently operating for essential workers have been affected, as confirmed by the Central Railways. The Western Railways also tweeted out that trains running between Churchgate and Borivali have also been suspended.

1/2. In view of interruption in Traction power at 10.05 hrs due to Grid failure of Tata Power company, services btwn Churchgate & Borivili are suspended. It shall be resumed as soon as traction power supply is restored.

@drmbct@RailMinIndia — Western Railway (@WesternRly) October 12, 2020

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation commissioner I S Chahal sent out a notification to all hospitals to get enough supply of diesel to last for eight hours to ensure there is no power failures in hospitals.



"Disaster control and CE M&E To keep stand bye private MOBILE DG SET vehicles handy within next one hour in case power failure continues beyond two hours," the notification read.



Multiple social media users users took to Twitter on Monday to complain about power outage in Mumbai and surrounding areas, with the hashtag #powercut trending on the platform.