Video Of Woman Tortured In MP Peddled As Post Poll Violence In Bengal

Claim

A disturbing video of a 19-year-old woman tortured by a group of men, who tied her to a tree in a tribal village of Alirajpur, Madhya Pradesh, is viral with claims that she was thrashed by Trinamool Congress goons in West Bengal. The message along with the video reads that she was targeted as her brother is a BJP worker. The caption along with the video reads, "Mamata's brokers, even after watching condition of Bengal yours eye is yet closed. Supporters of TMC will kill you like a dog. This daughter's fault is she is a Dalit and her brother is a BJP worker. Where is the media now?" (Original caption in Hindi: "अभी बंगाल का हाल देखकर भी आंखें नहीं खुल रही तुम्हारी, ममता के दलालों! टीएमसी वालो कुते की मौत मरोगे तुम हरामियों...इस बेटी का बस इतना कसूर है - ये एक दलित है। और इसका भाई भाजपा का कार्यकर्ता है। अब कहाँ है मीडिया?")

Fact

BOOM found that the incident took place in Bada Futa Talab village under Bori police station of Alirajpur District, Madhya Pradesh. According to the report, the woman seen in the video, Nanchi Ajnar, was brutally thrashed by her kin after she left her in-laws' house. The woman was pulled by her hair, beaten with sticks and hung from a tree by her family members. The video of the incident later went viral on social media. The Hindustan Times quoted the Alirajpur SP as saying: A woman has been beaten by her family members for leaving her marital home. Incident occurred in Futtalab village, we have lodged a case at Bori police station. Brothers of the woman have been arrested under relevant sections of the IPC."